INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields higher as market awaits fresh cues

MUMBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields began the week closing slightly higher, as market participants refrained from placing large bets while they awaited fresh triggers.

Some market participants would likely have done short selling in the benchmark paper towards the fag end of the session, pushing up yields slightly, traders said.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0605%, after closing at 7.0354% in the previous session.

"Bonds will remain rangebound as most factors are behind us and also as trading activity is likely to slow down as we move towards the quarter end," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice-president, treasury, at AU Small Finance Bank.

Bond yields had eased briefly earlier in the session, as Indian states aim to raise 56 billion rupees ($683.6 million) through the sale of bonds on Tuesday, with the quantum being sharply lower than the scheduled 180 billion rupees.

States had raised more funds than expected in the last three auctions, with borrowing rising sharply to 654 billion rupees during the period, after remaining low in the first month of fiscal 2024.

Traders said that the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's latest policy meeting could provide more clarity on the central bank's future interest rate trajectory.

The RBI had kept rates unchanged for the second consecutive time earlier this month, but said inflation needed to move towards its 4% target.

Traders will also remain glued to commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve speakers this week, including Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimonies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, India on Monday switched shorter-duration government bonds with longer-tenor papers of around 105 billion rupees, against a target of 200 billion rupees.

"Market is already duration-heavy and does not want to add more illiquid securities, and hence we witnessed weak participation," a trader with a private bank said.

($1 = 81.9159 Indian rupees)

