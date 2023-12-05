INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields flattish, traders eye demand at state debt sale

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Tuesday as traders continue to await fresh triggers, especially a key monetary policy decision from the central bank later this week.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2571%, after closing the previous session at 7.2699%.

"We expect the central bank to retain hawkish commentary, especially with stronger growth and risks of inflation persisting, but do not expect any explicit measures to be announced," said Abhishek Upadhyay, a senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its policy decision on Friday. It is expected to hold rates at 6.50% for a fifth consecutive meeting, according to a Reuters poll.

Market participants expect the policy tone to remain on the hawkish side, which is holding Indian bond yields steady despite a sharp plunge in U.S. Treasury yields over the last few weeks.

Traders said stronger than expected growth in the second quarter will allow the central bank to focus on managing inflation.

Earlier in the day, Indian states raised 151.32 billion rupees ($1.81 billion) through the sale of bonds at yields that were in line with market expectations, while the spread between the 10-year debt and the benchmark government security remains close to 50 basis points (bps).

States have been borrowing more than planned since the start of the quarter, which has pushed up yield spreads over federal government bonds. The market expects a rise in gross borrowing from states in the current financial year.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RRhovered around the 4.25% mark during Asia hours, down over 75 bps over the last month-and-a-half, amid optimism around U.S. rate cuts early next year.

The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting rates in May stands at around 80%, with a total of 125 bps of cuts expected in 2024. FEDWATCH

($1 = 83.3830 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sonia Cheema)

