INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields flattish, Friday's debt auction to provide cues

MUMBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields traded little changed, with the benchmark yield around key technical levels, as traders eye a fresh supply of debt to ascertain further directional triggers, while the broad focus stays on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision next week.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was trading at 7.0776% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.0769%.

"Investor appetite for fresh debt would give a better idea about where the rates could be headed in the run-up to one of the most crucial Federal Reserve policy decisions in recent times," a trader said.

New Delhi will raise 310 billion rupees ($3.78 billion) through a sale of bonds on Friday, which includes a new 14-year bond, and traders expect the cutoff yield in the 7.13%-7.18% range.

Aggressive bidding may lead to bets of a further fall in yields next week, traders said.

Bond yields have eased in the last few sessions, tracking their U.S. peers and moves in the overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates.

U.S. yields and Indian swaps fell on rising speculation that the Fed's rate hike on July 26 would be its last in the current tightening cycle. The 10-year U.S. yield was around 3.75%, while the five-year OIS was at 6.21%.

The odds of a 25 basis point (bps) hike remains around 96%, but that of another increase after that have sharply dipped. FEDWATCH

Bond yields may fall further, pulling the benchmark 10-year yield below 7% if the Fed signals an end to its current tightening cycle, said Vikas Goel, managing director and chief executive at PNB Gilts.

"The Fed rate hike next week should be the final (one) and maybe towards the end of 2023, it could start cutting rates. We could see a retest of 6.95% on the 10-year benchmark," Goel said.

