INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields flattish before state debt auction

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in the early session on Tuesday, with traders eyeing demand for the last state debt auction of the quarter later in the day.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was trading at 7.0683% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.0654% in the previous session.

Twelve Indian states aim to raise 224.50 billion Indian rupees ($2.74 billion) through the sale of bonds maturing in seven years to 30 years.

The quantum is marginally lower than scheduled, but four times what states raised last week. This will be followed by the central government's debt sale on Friday, in which it aims to raise 330 billion rupees.

"With the benchmark yield near the crucial level, we may see sideways movement for the day, with demand for the state debt auction providing some clarity," a trader with a state-run bank said.

Traders were keenly eyeing the break of the key 7.08% technical level for the benchmark bond, and whether the yield would sustain above that level for this week.

Bond yields have remained elevated over the past few sessions, as the Indian and U.S. central banks kept interest rates unchanged but turned hawkish, raising inflation concerns and delaying rate cut bets.

The Reserve Bank of India signalled monetary conditions will remain tight for some time as it looks to attain the 4% inflation target.

The U.S. Federal Reserve warned of a half-percentage point hike in 2023, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested rates could go higher. The odds of a rate hike in July stand at around 74%. FEDWATCH

Mutual funds have also indulged in cutting bond positions after the central bank monetary policy decision earlier this month, and may continue to do so amid continuous supply pressure, fund managers told Reuters.

($1 = 81.9650 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.