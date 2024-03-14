INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields flat as traders await fresh triggers

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were little changed on Thursday as traders awaited fresh triggers and refrained from placing large bets amid a rise in U.S. peers in the run-up to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision next week.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0401%, following its previous close of 7.0405%.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR hit 4.20% on Wednesday as the country's February consumer prices data showed that inflation is still sticky, dampening hopes of early rate cuts by the Fed.

"Inflation print is a reminder again that the Fed is unlikely to ease soon. The upcoming policy will could find more participants narrowing to two cuts this year from three," Anitha Rangan, an economist at Equirus Group, said.

"Both inflation and labour markets are not showing signs of easing. So market may have a long wait before either Fed reconsiders its goal or inflation begins to relent."

The Fed's monetary policy decision is due on Wednesday and though no rate cut is expected, the worry is that some officials may dial back their rate reduction expectations for 2024.

The odds of a cut in May have fallen drastically to 7% from 23% a week ago, while that for June have also eased slightly, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Additionally, traders say that rising oil prices, with the benchmark Brent crude contract moving towards $85 per barrel, are weighing on the minds of market participants. O/R

Sustained elevated oil prices may seep into Indian retail inflation and further delay rate easing by the central bank, which is focused on staying pat until inflation eases towards its 4% target on a sustainable basis.

Meanwhile, India's two- to five-year bonds are expected to attract investment as the yield curve remains flat, Stephen Chang, a fund manager at asset management firm PIMCO, said.

