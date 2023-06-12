INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields fall before key May domestic inflation data

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Monday as traders await domestic and U.S. inflation data, and ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision this week.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0184%, after closing at 7.0356% in the previous session.

"This week, there is domestic, U.S. inflation data releases and Fed policy, and all these are key events which will provide further cues to the government bond market," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice-president at AK Capital Services.

Some market participants are expecting the actual domestic inflation print to be lower than a broader consensus and that led to a small rally in the benchmark bond prices, according to traders. The benchmark bond yield touched a low of 7.0141% earlier in the session.

Consumer price inflation in India likely cooled to a 20-month low of 4.42% in May from 4.70% in April, according to a Reuters poll of economists. The inflation print is due at 5:30 p.m. IST.

The benchmark yield last week posted its biggest weekly jump since the week ended February 10 after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy guidance on inflation affected market sentiment.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank needed to move towards its primary target of inflation at 4%, and that it would do "whatever is necessary to ensure that long-term inflation expectations remain firmly anchored."

In the near-to-medium term, AK Capital's Kalinge expects the benchmark bond yield to trade in the range of 6.95%-7.05%.

Meanwhile, markets are anticipating that the Fed will pause its aggressive rate hiking cycle but maintain a hawkish stance to fight soaring inflation.

Markets are pricing in a 78% chance of the Fed holding a status quo on rates, after having raised them at every meeting since March 2022, the CME FedWatch tool showed. The Fed funds rate currently stands at 5.00-5.25%.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.