INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields end week flat as focus shifts to US Treasuries

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Friday, as well as for the week, as focus shifted from rising banking system liquidity post the central bank's currency withdrawal to a relentless spike in U.S. yields.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0081%, after closing at 7.0068% in the previous session.

New Delhi raised 310 billion rupees ($3.75 billion) through the sale of securities, at cutoff yields that were largely in line with estimates.

Bond yields fell in the first session of the week, on bets that the Reserve Bank of India's plan to withdraw 2,000-rupee notes will result in a sharp rise in banking system liquidity surplus, which will increase appetite for fixed-income assets.

"Any impact on the bond market from this move is likely to be temporary. The extra liquidity has already shown signs of driving down bond yields. However, we foresee this causing no long-term impact," said G. Pradeepkumar, CEO at Union Asset Management.

However, U.S. yields continued their upward momentum amid no breakthrough in debt ceiling discussions, while hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials added to bearishness.

This has pushed the odds of another 25-basis-point rate hike in June to 37%, from nearly 5% at the beginning of May. The Fed has raised rates by 500 bps since March 2022 to 5.00%-5.25%. FEDWATCH

Even as U.S. yields continue to rise, Indian 10-year bond yield has remained resilient around 7% level. This has pushed the spread between the two to below 325 bps, a level last seen in August 2009, and analysts feel this is unsustainable.

Rajeev Mohan, president treasury & global markets at Kotak Mahindra Bank, expects the RBI to cut interest rates only towards the end of the financial year despite a moderating inflation.

He, however, does not expect bond yields to post any major rise in the near term.

($1 = 82.7200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

