INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields edge lower on value buying ahead of financial year's end

MUMBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday, the penultimate trading day of the current financial year, amid value buying after a recent fall in bond prices.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0694%, following its previous close of 7.0908%. Indian financial markets will be closed on Friday for Good Friday.

"There are no strong domestic triggers and it's a truncated week, so the yields have largely remained in a narrow range," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president of treasury at AU Small Finance Bank.

"Market participants are closely tracking U.S. yields, oil prices and announcement of borrowing calendar."

Traders are now awaiting the borrowing calendar for the first-half of the next financial year starting April 1, which is expected before the end of this week.

India aims to gross borrow 14.13 trillion rupees ($169.62 billion) via a debt sale in the upcoming fiscal, after borrowing a record 15.43 trillion rupees in the current year.

Market participants will also keep an eye on borrowing by states after their fundraising crossed 10 trillion rupees on an annual basis this fiscal for the first time.

States are likely to gross borrow a record 11.1 trillion rupees in the next financial year, according to ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

"In April, central government debt sale will resume and there will be more clarity on the central bank's stance post policy outcome in the first week. So, the benchmark yield is likely to fall below 7%," Dash added.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy outcome is due in first week of April. The RBI has kept its key repo rate unchanged for six consecutive meetings and reiterated its commitment to sustainably meet the 4% inflation target.

($1 = 83.3040 Indian rupees)

