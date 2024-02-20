INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields edge lower on value buying

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Tuesday on value buying after a recent fall in bond prices, while investors await the minutes from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest policy meeting.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0610%, following its previous close at 7.0968%.

Earlier in the day, thirteen Indian states raised 282 billion rupees ($3.40 billion) through the sale of bonds. The cut-offs were lower than expected and aided market sentiment.

"Bonds have had a good start in 2024 so far. Market sentiment is upbeat on the back of falling inflation and the expectation of rate cuts by the RBI," Pankaj Pathak, senior fund manager of fixed income at Quantum Mutual Fund, said.

Robust demand for Indian government bonds from both domestic and foreign investors has also supported sentiment since the announcement of India's inclusion in the global bond Indices in September 2023, Pathak added.

All eyes are now on the minutes from the RBI's latest policy meeting. They are due on Thursday and will act as a key trigger for the market.

The RBI left interest rates and its policy stance unchanged earlier this month while reiterating its commitment to meeting its 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields climbed on Friday after economic data showed producer prices increased more than expected in January, ratcheting down market expectations for the timing of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve this year.

U.S. markets were shut on Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday.

The odds of a U.S. rate cut in May have fallen to 30% from 61% last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

In India, market participants have also pushed back rate cut expectations to the third quarter of the financial year starting April 1.

($1 = 82.9458 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

