INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields edge lower as oil prices, US peers ease

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Wednesday as market participants took comfort from easing oil prices and U.S. yields amid a lack of fresh triggers.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2444% on Wednesday, after closing the previous session at 7.2706%.

"Some market participants were expecting hawkish commentary from the Fed (Federal Reserve) in its minutes but that didn't happen, which provided some support to local bond prices," said Dwijendra Srivastava, chief investment officer - debt at Sundaram Mutual Fund.

"In the near term, markets will continue to track oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields and the benchmark yield should trade in the 7.22%-7.30% range," he added.

U.S. yields fell on Tuesday after a poorly received auction of 10-year inflation-protected notes. The yield extended its fall during Asian hours and was last trading at 4.3731%.

Meanwhile, U.S. policymakers said they would only need to hike interest rates if incoming information showed a lack of progress in lowering inflation, according to minutes from the Fed's Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting.

Oil prices slippedon Wednesday as the market awaited news on output cuts from the OPEC+ producers group and looked for confirmation of a sharp build-up in U.S. crude stocks.

The benchmark crude contract was last trading 0.9% lower at $81.63 per barrel.

In India, a persistent banking system liquidity deficit has eased concerns around the central bank's debt sale announcement.

Banking system liquidity deficit widened on Tuesday to the highest level in nearly five years. Liquidity is expected to remain tight till December, leaving no space for the Reserve Bank of India to sell bonds till then, economists said.

Domestic bond traders now await a decision on the inclusion of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate and the Emerging Market Local Currency indexes after JPMorgan added the bonds to its emerging market index in September.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.