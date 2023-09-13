INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields drop on easing CPI; oil price rise weighs

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were lower on Wednesday with market participants cheering the lower-than-expected domestic inflation print for August, but elevated oil prices capped further falls.

The new 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.1709%, as of 10:15 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2002%.

"The initial sharp fall was due to lower-than-expected inflation numbers and there's also some positivity due to the RBI's (Reserve Bank of India) investment circular but need to see if this rally sustains," said a trader with a primary dealership.

India's retail inflation in August was at 6.83%, lower than July's 15-month high of 7.44% and a Reuters' poll estimate of 7%. It, however, remained above the upper-end of the RBI's target band for a second consecutive month.

Inflation is expected to decline further this month and come closer to 6%, according to India Ratings and Research.

"However, since the recent spike in retail inflation is caused by the seasonal factors and they are expected to self-correct going forward, we expect RBI to maintain its pause on the policy rates, though it will continue to monitor the price situation closely," the ratings agency said in a note.

Meanwhile, the RBI on Tuesday revised guidelines on investment categorisation for banks, by removing the ceiling on the held-to-maturity category of banks' investment portfolio, among other changes.

Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, hovering at a new 10-month high hit the previous day on expectations of tighter global supply and fears of supply disruption in Libya.

Market participants also await the key U.S. inflation data due later the day amid concerns that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Even though the U.S. Federal Reserve is not expected to hike rates next week, the odds of a hike in November are nearly 44%. FEDWATCH

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.