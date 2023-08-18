INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields dip tracking US peers, debt auction demand key trigger

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were marginally lower in the early session on Friday, after some reversal in rising U.S. yields, while traders remained focused on fresh supply via the weekly debt auction.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was trading at 7.2327% at 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2487%, its highest since April 5.

New Delhi aims to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.73 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, and the auction includes the liquid 14-year bond. Previous few auctions have resulted in higher-than-expected yields indicating weak demand.

"As expected, we are literally following what happens in the U.S. debt market, which is leading to some downtick, but auction cutoffs would be the key trigger and weak demand could see some selloff before the end of the day," a trader with a primary dealership said.

U.S. yields eased in Asian trading hours after climbing over the past few sessions on rising bets that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer.

The 10-year yield was trading around 4.25%, while the rate-sensitive two-year yield was around 4.90%, both easing from their 10-month high levels hit on Thursday.

Overnight index swap rates rose to their highest levels in more than five months on Thursday as investors chose to pay short-end swaps amid growing expectations of another rate hike from the Reserve Bank of India.

Meanwhile, the risk of stagflation remains low in India despite a sharp uptick in prices, the RBI said in its August bulletin.

($1 = 83.0750 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)

