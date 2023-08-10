INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields dip on less hawkish than feared RBI; US CPI key

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was not as hawkish as feared on monetary policy, with the focus now shifting to U.S. inflation data later in the day and a fresh supply of notes.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1524%, after ending the previous session at 7.1745%.

"The policy outcome was on expected lines and the benchmark bond yield should trade between 7.05%-7.20% in the near term, with global factors contributing to a move on the lower side," said VRC Reddy, treasury head of Karur Vysya Bank.

The RBI held its key lending rate steady at 6.50% for the third straight meeting on Thursday, as expected, but moved to reduce the amount of cash in the banking system as inflation concerns resurfaced following higher-than-usual seasonal spikes in food prices in recent weeks.

The central bank raised its inflation forecast for the current quarter and the financial year. Governor Shaktikanta Das said that past trends indicate vegetable prices may see a significant correction after a few months.

Inflation in Asia's third-largest economy snapped a four-month downward trend in June, when it climbed to 4.81%. Inflation likely accelerated to 6.40% in July, as per a Reuters poll.

The RBI, however, asked banks to maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio of 10% on an increase in deposits between May 19 and July 28, with effect from the fortnight starting Aug. 12, in a move that could pull out more than one trillion rupees ($12.10 billion) from the banking system.

The focus now shifts to U.S. inflation data, due later in the day, and the fresh supply of debt on Friday in which New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees, including through the sale of 140 billion rupees of a new 10-year paper. ($1 = 82.6280 Indian rupees)

