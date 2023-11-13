INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields dip before key inflation prints

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Monday, ahead of key inflation prints for October in India as well as the United States.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2828% after closing the previous session at 7.2992%. Indian markets will be shut on Tuesday for a local holiday.

India's retail inflation likely eased in October as volatility in food prices probably moderated. A Reuters poll predicted the reading at a four-month low of 4.80%. The data will be released at 5:30 p.m. IST.

"The yield curve will be more aligned to the U.S. yields for short term. OMO (Open market operation) will bring volatility," DSP Mutual Fund said in a note. "Yields may remain volatile at these levels, but we are nonetheless closer to the peak yields."

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields remained largely unchanged, with the 10-year yield around the 4.65% mark as investors shift their focus to Tuesday's inflation print.

A majority of market participants do not expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates further, with a modest 10% probability of a hike in December. The Fed has increased rates by 525 basis points since March 2022.

Still, recent hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggesting that the U.S. central bank may not be done hiking interest rates just yet led to a rise in Treasury yields last week.

Oil prices eased in the last few sessions on worries over waning demand. The benchmark Brent crude contract was around $81 per barrel, hovering around its lowest level in more than three months.

Earlier in the day, seven Indian states raised 125 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) through the sale of bonds. The spread between state and central government bond yields continues to remain elevated.

($1 = 83.2881 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

