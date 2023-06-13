INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields dip as cooling inflation aids sentiment

By Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower for the second straight session on Tuesday as retail inflation eased to an over-two-year low, moving closer to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target of 4%.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 6.9998%, after closing lower at 7.0184% in the previous session. The benchmark yield dropped two basis points on Monday, in anticipation of a lower inflation reading.

"If inflation is comfortably staying lower, hopes of a change in policy stance may heighten again, which can aid bonds," said Rajeev Pawar, head of treasury at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

Retail inflation eased to 4.25% in May from 4.7% in April, moving closer to the RBI's target of 4% and staying within its 2%-6% range for the third straight month.

Last week, while maintaining the monetary policy rate and stance unchanged, the RBI said it would do "whatever is necessary to ensure that long-term inflation expectations remain firmly anchored".

Barclays expects June retail inflation at 4.2% and sees it averaging around 4.7% for the financial year.

"A moderating inflation trajectory for the near term and growth still looking steady imply the RBI is unlikely to cut rates for the rest of the fiscal year," Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays said.

The focus now shifts to global developments as U.S. retail inflation data for May is due later in the day. Data is expected to show that the U.S. core inflation rate rose 0.4% on-month, well above the pace that is required to bring it back to the Federal Reserve's medium-term target.

This would be followed by the Fed policy decision on Wednesday. The odds of a pause by the U.S. central bank currently stand around 75%. The Fed has raised rates by 500 bps since March 2022. FEDWATCH

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.