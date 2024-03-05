INDIA BONDS-Indian benchmark unable to break 7.05%, despite declining US yields

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields turned flattish on Wednesday, with the benchmark back above the 7.05% level, after a dip in opening trades that followed the decline in U.S. yields on weak economic data.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.0501% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0567%.

"Market needs a very strong trigger for the 7.05% level to break, and we expect it to remain stuck at this point till tomorrow at least," a trader with a state-run bank said.

U.S. yields declined, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR easing to 4.11% on Tuesday, its lowest level in a month. This came after the release of data showing services industry growth slowed in February and a gauge of prices paid for inputs by businesses also fell to 58.6 from an 11-month high of 64.0 in January.

Weak economic data could nudge the Federal Reserve to consider earlier action on monetary policy than envisaged, with the odds for a rate cut in May now standing at 25%, up from 16% in the previous week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Traders now await testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday followed by February non-farm payroll data due on Friday, and this would provide cues on policy direction.

Meanwhile, bonds did not react to the inclusion of Indian government notes in Bloomberg's Emerging Market Local Currency Index (EMLC), as the market expects inflows of less than $5 billion from this inclusion, too small to move the needle, traders said.

Traders also await the auction of Treasury bills worth 340 billion rupees ($4.10 billion) later in the day, with cutoffs expected to ease as liquidity surplus jumps amid a rise in government spending.

($1 = 82.8980 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

