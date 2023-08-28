INDIA BONDS-Indian benchmark bond yield drops tracking US peer after hawkish Powell remarks

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Indian benchmark government bond yield started the week lower, as its U.S. Treasury peer slid following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish commentary, as investors added positions amid higher bullish sentiment for local papers.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1799% on Monday, the lowest level since Aug. 10, following its previous close of 7.2035%.

The Indian benchmark bond yield eased marginally last week, recording its first dip following four straight weeks of rise, after yields showed a strong upside resistance.

"U.S. yields have come down from highs, and similarly India bond yields have also headed lower. If 7.15% is broken, then we can see test of 7.10% in coming days," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR eased below the critical 4.25% level on Monday, while the rate-sensitive two-year yield US2YT=RR rose to 5.10%, after Powell on Friday said the central bank may need to raise interest rates further to tame inflation.

"We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective," he said.

Even though the odds of another Fed rate hike in September have continued to remain around 20%, the bets for rate cuts are getting pushed back. The Fed has raised rates by 525 basis points since March 2022. FEDWATCH

Back home, traders will keep an eye on the domestic inflation trajectory as well as evolving liquidity conditions, which will act as major cues.

India's retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June.

Inflation should be brought within the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band, and its trajectory towards 4% must be "visible" before the war on inflation can be slackened, Jayanth Varma a monetary policy committee member told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

