INDIA BONDS-Indian 10-year yield hits 7-month high as RBI debt sale plan hurts

MUMBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - India's benchmark government bond yield scaled a seven-month high on Monday, as sentiment was hurt by the Reserve Bank of India's announcement to conduct open market sale of bonds via auctions and rising oil prices.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield IN071833G=CC closed at 7.3806%, its highest level since March 10, after ending the previous session at 7.3412%.

"The speculations of RBI's open market sale via auction in coming days, soaring oil prices and U.S. yields are giving discomfort to the market," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice-president, treasury, AU Small Finance Bank.

On Friday, the RBI kept its key repo rate unchanged, but said it plans to conduct open market sale of bonds via auctions to absorb banking system liquidity.

The central bank, however, did not provide a calendar for the sales, and uncertainty over the timing will dominate sentiment and keep yields elevated, traders had said.

Some traders speculated that the RBI may start these sales as early as this week, with announcement expected late on Monday or Tuesday.

The RBI has sold bonds worth 84.90 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) via screen-based operations in five weeks to Sept. 29, to drain additional liquidity, as it withdrew incremental cash reserve ratio in phases.

The 10-year U.S. yield hit 16-year highs on Friday after data showed that employers added 336,000 jobs in September, nearly double what was forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The 10-year yield ended at 4.7820% on Friday after hitting a high of 4.8870% during the day.

($1 = 83.2380 Indian rupees)

