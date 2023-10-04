INDIA BONDS-Indian 10-year bond yield hits near 6-month high amid spike in US peers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields continued to rise on Wednesday, with the benchmark bond yield reaching levels last seen nearly six months ago, amid a persistent surge in U.S. yields.

"Today is the real test for bond bulls, as selling pressure is clearly visible, while U.S. Treasury selloff does not seem to stop at all," a trader with a state-run bank said.

The 10-year U.S. yield was hovering around 4.85% in Asian hours, its highest level since August 2007, on worries that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer.

U.S. job openings unexpectedly increased in August, pointing to tight labour market conditions that could compel the Federal Reserve to raise rates next month, with the odds rising above 30%. FEDWATCH

Traders said the only saving grace currently is the recent pullback in oil prices. The benchmark Brent crude contract was at around $90 per barrel, after hitting a near one-year high of over $97.50 last week.

Meanwhile, the expectations of India's bond yield curve steepening in the second half of the year are fading amid inflation worries, which is preventing shorter-dated yields from falling despite lower supply in October-March, traders told Reuters.

Traders are awaiting the start of the fiscal second-half borrowing programme, as India aims to borrow 6.55 trillion rupees ($78.70 billion), with the first auction due on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India is also set to announce its monetary policy decision on Friday, with status quo on rates already factored in, while it will sell Treasury bills worth 240 billion rupees later in the day.

($1 = 83.2300 Indian rupees)

