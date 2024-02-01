INDIA BONDS-India bonds yields to resume slide as Treasury yields put more pressure

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to continue their slide on Friday, mirroring Treasury yields, a day after the federal budget's tepid targets triggered aggressive purchases.

Traders will also gauge the demand for fresh debt, with New Delhi set to raise 390 billion rupees ($4.70 billion) via bond sales later in the day.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC is expected to hover in the 7.02%-7.08% range, a trader with a primary dealership said, following its previous close at 7.0583%.

That close was the lowest since July 18, following the yield's biggest single-session fall since May 3 after the government set lower-than-expected fiscal deficit and gross borrowing targets for next financial year.

"Treasury yields are providing more reasons to continue the bullishness as the budget surprise is a game changer, at least for the time being, with such fiscal prudence and literally no negative triggers for now," the trader said.

U.S. yields fell further on Thursday as renewed concerns about the regional banking sector and higher-than-expected weekly jobless claims pushed investors toward safe haven assets.

The jobless claims data comes before the January non-farm payroll, due after Indian market hours on Friday, that will be a crucial guide for the Federal Reserve to time the start of its rate-easing cycle.

The government aims to reduce its fiscal deficit to 5.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), from a downwardly revised 5.8% for this financial year, and will gross borrow 14.13 trillion rupees, against expectations of 15.60 trillion rupees.

The gross borrowing was unexpectedly lowered as the government expects to repay a chunk of maturing debt through the Goods and Services Tax compensation fund, budget documents showed.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.8% higher at $79.30 per barrel, after easing 3.7% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.8915%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.2169%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 390 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 390 billion rupees sovereign bond auction ($1 = 82.9330 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.