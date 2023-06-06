INDIA BONDS-India bonds to seek direction from RBI policy decision

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to remain largely unchanged in early session on Wednesday as traders await the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upcoming monetary policy decision.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 6.96% to 7.01% range after closing at 6.9780% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

The market is now positioned for the policy decision and any major moves could be safely ruled out for the day, the trader said.

Bond yields dipped on Tuesday after lower-than-expected cutoff yields for state debt, wherein 173 billion rupees ($2.10 billion) was raised.

"States have raised heavily in the last three weeks, but yields are still not getting impacted and this shows the market is bullish going into the policy," a trader with a private bank said.

The RBI's policy decision is due on Thursday, and according to a Reuters poll of 64 economists, the central bank will leave the key interest rate unchanged at 6.50% for June and for the rest of 2023.

The Indian central bank had surprised markets with a status quo in its April policy after hiking rates by 250 bps in the previous financial year to tame inflation.

Union Asset Management expects retail inflation to fall closer to the 4% target and that there are visible signs of economic activity moderating globally.

"In such a scenario it is expected that the Monetary Policy Committee will pause for an extended period of time and there will be no change in policy rate or stance," said Parijat Agrawal, head of fixed income.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields remained largely unchanged, with the 10-year yield below 3.70%, with odds of a pause in rates by the Federal Reserve next week further rising to above 80%. FEDWATCH

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.25% at $76.10 per barrel, after falling 0.55% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.6697%, two-year note yield US2YT=RR at 4.4974%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 320 billion rupees

($1 = 82.5270 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

