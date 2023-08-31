INDIA BONDS-India bonds maintain narrow-range trades, eye cues for direction

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged on Thursday, with a bias to the downside, as market participants awaited directional triggers to break out the narrow trading range through the week.

Traders also await data on local economic growth scheduled post market hours and fresh debt supply on Friday.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was trading at 7.1761% as of 10:05 a.m. IST after ending the previous session at 7.1850%.

"The yields are not able to go below the 7.15-7.16% level, hence we are stuck in this sideway trading zone," a trader with a state-run bank said.

India's economic growth likely accelerated to 7.7%, the fastest annual pace in a year, on robust service sector growth, strong demand and increased government capital expenditure, a Reuters poll found.

All but two of the 51 economists surveyed between Aug. 18 and Aug. 24 expected GDP growth to beat the 6.1% rate in January-March.

The central government aims to raise 390 billion rupees ($4.72 billion) through a sale of bonds on Friday, which includes the liquid 14-year paper.

Post the growth data, traders will asses the inflation trajectory especially since the government cooking gas prices.

Economists expect an around 30-basis-point impact on September inflation, while they predict an elevated reading for August.

India's retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June. Inflation will remain above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band at least until October, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields remained largely steady after softer growth and labour market data.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR was around the crucial 4.10% mark, more than 25 bps below the 16-year high hit last week. The odds of a rate hike in September eased further. FEDWATCH

($1 = 82.6140 Indian rupees)

