INDIA BONDS-India bonds give up index inclusion-led gains, yields end higher

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally higher on Friday, as traders booked profits from a fall triggered by the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's widely-tracked emerging market debt index.

The 10-year 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1570%, compared Thursday's close of 7.1443%. The yield had dropped to 7.0717% earlier, its lowest in two months. For the week, the yield was largely unchanged.

"This is definitely a big positive for the bond markets from medium term perspective. However, in the short-term, after the initial sentiment driven rally towards 7.05%, we expect focus to shift back to broader macros," said Anshul Chandak, head of treasury at RBL Bank.

The inclusion will begin on June 28, 2024 and extend over 10 months with 1% increments on its index weighting, JPMorgan said, adding that India is expected to reach the maximum weighting of 10%.

The move could boost demand for debt and push India's benchmark 10-year bond yield to sub-7% levels in the coming months, Citi and Bank of America said, while ICICI Bank expects inflows of $50 billion over the next 12 months if other foreign indexes add the country's debt to their benchmarks.

The FTSE Russell, which has India on its watchlist for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index, will announce a decision on Sept. 28.

Traders, however, pointed out that weaker-than-expected participation at debt auction and fresh highs for U.S. yields curbed appetite, while heavy profit booking led to a reversal in direction.

New Delhi raised 330 billion rupees ($3.98 billion) via a debt sale, while the 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR hit 4.50% for the first time in over 16 years on worries over higher-for-longer interest rates.

($1 = 82.9209 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

