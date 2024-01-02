INDIA BONDS-India bond yields up for second day as supply pressure hurts

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally higher for the second consecutive session of the New Year as traders digested a heavy state debt supply calendar for the quarter, while awaiting more triggers.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2105% on Tuesday, after closing at 7.1969% in the previous session.

"Due to higher borrowing announcements in the indicative calendar released for states, we are seeing some selling pressure and profit booking. We are expecting the spread between state debt and government bond yield to remain above 50 basis points (for the 10-year segment) in the near term," said Pawan Somani, head of fixed income at Knight FinTech Research.

Indian states raised 160 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) through the sale of bonds earlier in the day as they embarked on a heavy supply schedule in the last quarter of the fiscal, aiming to raise a record 4.13 trillion rupees

States sold 10-year bonds at 7.74% yield and the spread with the benchmark government bond yield jumped to its highest level in two years. Traders anticipate investors demanding higher premiums over federal government debt in the coming weeks.

Market participants will likely be keen to react to factors like purchases from foreign investors and state-run banks as both are expected to be on the buying side this month.

Foreign investors also notched a remarkable jump in the last three months of 2023, with inflows reaching a six-year high.

Further, traders anticipate the bond yield curve to "bull steepen" this year on expected interest rate cuts from U.S. and Indian central banks.

Barring the demand-supply dynamics, traders will continue to monitor movement in U.S. yields for further cues.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR rose in Asian hours and was around the 3.95% mark, with traders anticipating the Federal Reserve to cut rates from as early as March. FEDWATCH

($1 = 83.2860 Indian rupees)

