INDIA BONDS-India bond yields track US yields lower, RBI policy decision eyed

MUMBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields eased on Thursday tracking U.S. peers, while market participants shifted their focus to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision due on Friday.

The 10-year Indian benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC closed at 7.2140%, after ending at 7.2367% in the previous session. Earlier in the day, it briefly eased below 7.20%.

U.S. yields dipped after data showed jobs growth was below economists' expectations in September. The 10-year U.S. yield was around 4.75% on Thursday after hitting an over 16-year high of 4.88% on Wednesday, amid persistent bets of higher-for-longer interest rates.

India's central bank is seen holding the key interest rate steady at 6.50% at the conclusion of the Oct. 4-6 meeting, with the focus remaining on the inflation trajectory. All but one of the 71 economists surveyed by Reuters in late September expect the RBI to keep the key repo rate unchanged.

Market participants will also await the RBI's commentary on inflation and liquidity, expecting the central bank to keep a leash on liquidity.

"The RBI has, in recent weeks, been draining liquidity using short-term FX swaps/secondary market OMO (open market operation) sales to tighten monetary conditions and push overnight rates above the repo rate," said Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

"We expect this to press on, but it remains to be seen whether RBI will continue with ad hoc measures or announce a more enduring liquidity draining policy."

In August, the RBI had asked lenders to maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio of 10% on the increase in deposits between May 19 and July 28 in order to suck out liquidity from the system.

While this move has been eased out in phases in September, it has pushed effective market rates higher.

The market also awaits fresh debt supply, as New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) via a sale of bonds on Friday.

($1 = 83.2529 Indian rupees)

