INDIA BONDS-India bond yields track US peers lower; weekly debt sale eyed

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell on Thursday, tracking a drop in U.S. yields, as the Federal Reserve's post-monetary policy commentary led investors to believe that further rate hikes may not happen.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.3245% after closing at 7.3599% in the previous session.

"The message from the Fed is that they are highly attentive to inflation risks," said Sameer Kaul, managing director at TrustPlutus Wealth (India).

"While job gains have moderated and economic activity remains strong, the extent of the effect of their past actions on financial conditions and its impact on the economy, hiring and inflation will determine the future direction of Fed policy."

The 10-year U.S. yields fell to a two-week low on Wednesday after the Fed nodded at the fact that the recent increase in Treasury yields has had a tightening impact on the U.S. economy.

The U.S. central bank kept rates unchanged as policymakers struggled to determine whether financial conditions may be tight enough already to control inflation, or whether the economy still needs to be restrained.

"We are not confident that we haven't, we are not confident that we have" reached that sufficiently restrictive plateau, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters.

The market has tapered down the probability of more rate hikes, with the odds of such a move in December easing to 15%, from around 25% before the meeting.

Traders will now focus on a fresh supply of debt as New Delhi aims to sell 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) of bonds on Friday, including a new 50-year paper.

The ultra-long bonds will lower borrowing costs for the government as large insurance and pension funds are expected to scoop up the issue, fund managers and analysts told Reuters.

Focus also continues to be on when the Reserve Bank of India starts its debt sales, as liquidity conditions are set to improve.

($1 = 83.2332 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.