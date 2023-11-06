INDIA BONDS-India bond yields track US peers lower on bets of end to Fed rate hikes

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Monday, tracking their U.S. peers after job growth in the world's largest economy slowed more than expected in October, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates further.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.3074%, after closing at 7.3140%, in the previous session.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to five-week lows on Friday after data showed U.S. increased by 150,000 jobs last month, below economists expectations for a gain of 180,000.

The U.S. 10-year yield was last trading at 4.5953% in Asian hours. U.S. bond yields have been easing since the Fed's monetary policy decision last week, on optimism that the central bank will not hike rates any more.

"The global monetary tightening has come to a pause though rate cuts are still some time away," said Puneet Pal, head of fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

Meanwhile, Indian bond trading volumes continued to remain impacted by the uncertainty of when the Reserve Bank of India would conduct its planned open market sale of bonds to absorb liquidity.

"We expect OMO sales ... this month, amidst an increase in government spending on the back of the substantial amount of government securities maturities, of over 2 trillion rupees, lined up over the next two months," Pal said.

The RBI net sold 28.25 billion rupees of government bonds via screen-based trades in the secondary market in the week ended Oct. 27, lower than the 41.75 billion rupees of sale in the previous week.

Last week, market participants raised concerns about the declining trading activity in bonds since the RBI announced its bond sale plan in October.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

