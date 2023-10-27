INDIA BONDS-India bond yields track US peers lower, end week flat

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Friday, tracking a sharp fall in their U.S. peers and after strong demand at a weekly debt sale, while traders await the timing of the central bank's planned debt sale.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC closed at 7.3576%, after ending at 7.3667% in the previous session. The yield ended flat for the week.

New Delhi raised 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) earlier in the day via an auction at which a new three-year paper garnered strong demand from mutual funds.

"Local bonds are reacting mainly to the move in U.S. yields," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president of treasury at AU Small Finance Bank.

"Bond sales will be another major trigger that markets will track and the benchmark yield may see strong upside support at 7.40%."

U.S. yields fell on Thursday, following the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation and disposable income data that supported expectations that interest rates are close to their peak.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR dropped to around 4.85%, from a peak of over 5% earlier this week.

Traders also await the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, where the central bank is set to keep rates unchanged, But the focus will be on Chair Jerome Powell's commentary.

Back home, traders remain worried about the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) first open market (OMO) sale of bonds.

The RBI is likely to meet some senior bank officials next week to discuss the prevailing liquidity conditions in the banking system, Reuters reported.

The OMO sales, being conducted to absorb excess liquidity, could start once government spending picks up and the durable liquidity surplus improves, Reuters has reported.

Market participants expect OMO sales worth around 500 billion rupees this quarter. ($1 = 83.2251 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

