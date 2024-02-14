INDIA BONDS-India bond yields track US peers higher on easing rate cut bets

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields surged on Wednesday as higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data pushed up Treasury yields, deferred rate cut expectations and sparked a selloff in the local market.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1110%, following its previous close of 7.0998%.

"With inflation and labour markets holding strong (in the U.S.), the case for rate cut could get pushed further down the road," said Anitha Rangan, an economist at Equirus Group.

U.S. yields climbed on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR exceeding the crucial 4.20% level by a large margin. The 10-year yield had been relatively stable since the December Federal Reserve policy, which leaned towards a dovish stance.

Data showed that U.S. inflation exceeded estimates, rising 0.3% last month following a gain of 0.2% in December. Over the 12 months through January, the consumer price index increased 3.1%, against 3.4% in December.

Economists polled by Reuters had projected the CPI to gain 0.2% on a monthly basis and by 2.9% year-on-year.

Expectations for monetary policy easing by the Fed have been pushed back, with the likelihood of a rate cut in May dropping to just 38% from 61% before the data release and 83% last month. FEDWATCH

At the start of the year, traders were anticipating a rate cut in both the March and May policy meetings.

Indian overnight index swap rates are also indicating a delayed start to the Reserve Bank of India's rate easing cycle to the third quarter of the next financial year.

This comes after the RBI last week left interest rates and policy stance unchanged, and reiterated its commitment to meeting its 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

"The RBI has chosen to pause and will remain on guard. If the Fed pushes the current rate narrative further down, the need for keeping rates higher is even more imminent," Rangan added.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

