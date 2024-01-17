INDIA BONDS-India bond yields track US peers higher; cenbank governor's comments hurt

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose in early trading on Thursday tracking their U.S. peers, with comments from Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on inflation hurting sentiment.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.1716% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close at 7.1642%.

Yields had eased earlier in the week after India's core inflation declined to a four-year low of around 3.8% in December, with some economists pointing to a possibility of change in policy stance to 'neutral' in February.

However, Das said the monetary policy in India must remain actively disinflationary despite the fall in core inflation.

"When inflation is still above 5.5%, rather close to 6%, our monetary policy has to remain actively disinflationary and it would be too premature to talk in terms of a pivot," Das said in an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"With the 10-year U.S. yield comfortable above the 4% mark, it would be difficult for local bond yields to come down," trader with a private bank said.

"Whatever hopes of an early change in stance had risen after softer core inflation, have been now quelled by the governor's commentary."

U.S. yields rose on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales and an unexpected rise in UK inflation in December strengthened the case that interest rate cuts will not be as aggressive as estimated.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR hit a five-week high of 4.13%, while the two-year yield US2YT=RR, a close indicator of interest rate expectations, jumped 20 bps in two sessions through Wednesday to around 4.35%.

Traders have trimmed the odds of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve to around 61%, down from 68% last Tuesday, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

