INDIA BONDS-India bond yields track US peers down, RBI policy key

MUMBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were lower in the early session on Monday, tracking a slump in U.S. peers, while a major move would be led by the local central bank's monetary policy decision due later in the week.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is at 7.1717% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.1915%.

"With the 10-year U.S. yield back in 4.05%-4.08% range, Indian benchmark yield should be around the 7.15-7.16% band for the day," a trader with a private bank said.

U.S. yields fell on Friday, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR dropping 15 basis points from its highs to end at 4.06% after data showed that the economy added fewer jobs than expected in July, with nonfarm payrolls increasing below economists' expectations.

The Labor Department's employment report also showed job gains in May and June were revised lower, potentially indicating slowing demand for labour in the wake of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, which seem to be done for now.

The data, however, has not materially changed outlook for U.S. interest rates, with the odds of a rate hike in September just around 14%. FEDWATCH

Local bond yields have been rising recently as longer-duration U.S. yields hit fresh nine-month highs, threatening to scale new peaks.

Focus will now shift to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due on Thursday. The RBI will hold its key interest rate at 6.50% through March end, per a Reuters poll of economists.

Even as there are no expectations of a rate change, the market remains concerned that the central bank could turn hawkish amid worries over a jump in inflation in the near term.

India's retail inflation jumped to 4.81% in June after easing for four months. Economists predict the July reading to rise to around 6.5%.

