INDIA BONDS-India bond yields track U.S. peers lower; RBI decision awaited

MUMBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Wednesday, mirroring the movement in their U.S. peers, while investors shifted focus to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision due on Thursday.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.2750%, after closing at 7.3142% on Monday. Indian financial markets were shut on Tuesday.

"The main trigger would be whether the central bank hikes rates or not and what is the future guidance," said Naveen Singh, head of trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The RBI is expected to raise interest rates for the seventh consecutive time on Thursday, with a 25-basis point (bps) move to take the repo rate to a seven-year high of 6.75%.

The RBI raised the repo rate by 250 bps last financial year as India's retail inflation stayed above the central bank's upper tolerance level of 6% for most of the year, including in January and February.

Still, most market participants expect the central bank to go on a prolonged pause after a final rate hike in this cycle.

On the day, bond yields eased as U.S. yields fell on Tuesday after data showed job openings in February dropped to a near two-year-low, implying the labour market is finally cooling and could allow the Federal Reserve to ease up on monetary policy.

The two-year Treasury yield had dropped over 20 bps in the last two sessions and was at 3.86%, while the 10-year yield eased by 15 bps and was last at 3.36%.

The Indian government will start this year's borrowing programme on Thursday by selling bonds worth 330 billion rupees (about $4 billion), which includes a new five-year paper as well as a 2033 note that will soon replace the existing benchmark bond. ($1 = 81.9750 Indian rupees)

