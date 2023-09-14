INDIA BONDS-India bond yields track U.S. peers lower, bond index inclusion buzz aids

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell sharply on Thursday, with the benchmark yield posting its biggest single-session fall since May 3, tracking the drop in their U.S. peers and on the buzz about local debt's possible inclusion in a global bond index.

The new 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1048%, compared with its previous close of 7.1738%.

"There's no concrete update on the bond index inclusion, but the overall bias has been positive due to lower-than-expected inflation numbers and easing U.S. yields, which aided the rally," a dealer with a private bank said.

The benchmark yield also broke the key technical level of 7.15%, which further spurred buying activity, with strong resistance at 7.10%, according to dealers.

U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday, despite the U.S. consumer price index rising to 0.6% as the underlying pace of inflation eased in August.

The Fed is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its policy meeting next week but the odds of an increase in November are now around 40%. FEDWATCH

The fall in yields over the last three sessions was also aided by lower-than-expected domestic inflation, which eased to 6.83% in August from 7.44% in July but remained above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance band of 2% to 6%.

"Inflation has already peaked and we are seeing a gradual decline and that should continue. I expect inflation to fall below 5% next fiscal year," said Pankaj Pathak, fund manager- fixed income, Quantum AMC.

As inflation starts trending downward, the benchmark bond yield should trade in the 6.80%-7.00% range over the medium term, Pathak said.

Market participants now await the government bond auction on Friday, in which it aims to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.74 billion), to gauge investor demand.

Reuters reported that the market borrowing could be less than expected this fiscal year if small savings are more than projected. ($1 = 82.9960 Indian rupees)

