INDIA BONDS-India bond yields track U.S. peers higher

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were higher at the beginning of the week following a rise in U.S. peers, after consumer inflation expectations in the world's largest economy rose in July.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was trading at 7.1051% as of 10:20 a.m. IST after ending the previous session at 7.0910%.

"The rise in U.S. yields led to a slight uptick in benchmark yields but throughout the day they are expected to remain rangebound amid lack of strong triggers," a trader with a primary dealership said.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after consumers lifted their inflation expectations in July. The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR was at 3.8145%, while 2-year U.S. yield was at 4.7720%.

The University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment showed that U.S. consumer sentiment jumped to the highest level in nearly two years in July.

The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations inched up to 3.4% this month from 3.3% in June.

Market participants now wait to evaluate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's tone at the U.S. central bank's July meeting for further indications on whether it is likely to continue raising rates beyond a highly anticipated 25 basis points increase this month.

The odds of a 25-basis point hike in July remain around 92%, but that of another hike after that have come down. FEDWATCH

"The benchmark bond yield will remain in 7.05%-7.15% range till the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy in August. We may see some buying interest at 7.12%-level," a dealer at a state-run bank said.

The RBI maintained status quo on policy rates in its previous two meetings after hiking by 250 bps in the last financial year, but now aims to meet the 4% inflation target which has pushed back bets of rate cut.

Surging food prices accelerated India's June retail inflation rate to 4.81%, snapping four months of easing and higher than the revised 4.31% for May and 4.58% expected in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.