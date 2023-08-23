INDIA BONDS-India bond yields to track US peers down, RBI policy minutes key

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trend lower in the early session on Thursday, as U.S. peers eased sharply after weak economic data, even as traders await minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest policy due later in the day.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is likely to be in the 7.17%-7.22% range after ending the previous session at 7.1927%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"Local bonds have already seen a bullish tilt since the last couple of sessions, and with U.S. yields comfortably below the threatening levels, there should be some more follow-up buying today," the trader said.

U.S. yields slumped, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR easing below the crucial 4.20% mark. It hit 4.3660% on Tuesday, the highest since November 2007.

Yields eased after weak U.S. and European business activity signalled global disinflation. U.S. business activity approached the stagnation point in August, with growth at its weakest since February.

S&P Global said its flash U.S. Composite PMI index, which tracks manufacturing and service sectors, fell to a reading of 50.4 in August from 52 in July, the biggest drop since November 2022, and also fractionally above the 50-level separating expansion and contraction.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in over 100 basis points (bps) of rate cuts by end-2024. This is still down from around 140 bps from a few weeks earlier, but up from below 100 bps expectations earlier in the week. FEDWATCH

The spread between Indian and U.S. government bond yields is likely to rise after having fallen below 300 bps for the first time in 14 years.

Meanwhile, the RBI policy minutes will provide insight into the central bank's thinking on inflation trajectory. It had maintained a status quo on policy rates in the meeting but raised inflation forecast for the quarter as well as the fiscal year.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.41% lower at $82.90 per barrel, after easing 1% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.1942%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.9753%

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

