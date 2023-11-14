INDIA BONDS-India bond yields to fall, tracking US peers as inflation eases

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to decline on Wednesday, tracking a plunge in U.S. yields, after bets the Federal Reserve may not hike rates anymore firmed up, with talks shifting to rate cuts.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to move in a range of 7.21%-7.27%, after ending the previous session at 7.2828%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"This is a drastic fall in Treasury yields, and we are in for a sharp gap-down opening in yields, with Indian bond yields testing fresh lows today," the trader said.

U.S. yields crashed after softer-than-expected consumer inflation led to hopes that rate hikes were done, while the market placed bets that cuts would begin in the first half of 2024.

U.S. consumer prices were unchanged on-month in October as Americans paid less for gasoline; the annual rise was the smallest in two years. In the 12 months through October, the CPI climbed 3.2% after rising 3.7% in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would gain 0.1% on the month and increase 3.3% on a year-on-year basis.

The 10-year U.S. yield dropped nearly 20 basis points (bps) on Tuesday, and was close to levels last seen nearly two months ago, with the probability of a rate cut in March rising to 31% and that in May to 65%. FEDWATCH

The market debate will now shift towards when the Fed would need to cut rates, said DBS. That said, we do not think conditions for imminent rate cuts are in place, and we reiterate the forecast for 100 bps of rate cuts in the second half of 2024, the foreign bank added.

Back home, India's retail inflation eased in October to a four-month low, with annual retail inflation at 4.87%, down from 5.02% the previous month and edging closer to the central bank's target of 4%. A Reuters poll of 53 economists had forecast a rate of 4.80%.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.1% higher at $82.50 per barrel, after easing 0.1% in previous session

** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.4317%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.8423%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 240 billion rupees ($2.89 billion)

($1 = 82.9940 Indian rupees)

