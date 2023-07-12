INDIA BONDS-India bond yields to ease as cooling US inflation lifts mood

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to ease early on Thursday, tracking a drop in U.S. peers after inflation in the world's largest economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace calming bets of aggressive rate hikes.

However, an upward move in local retail inflation may not allow any large bullish moves.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.06%-7.10% range after ending the previous session at 7.1160%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"Most of the moves regarding easing inflation in the U.S. was already done on Monday and Tuesday, and with the jump in Indian inflation, any major rally may fizzle out soon at around key levels," the trader said.

U.S. yields dropped on Wednesday after inflation data raised expectations that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its interest rate-hiking cycle.

The Fed had paused in June but indicated two more raises in 2023. The odds of a 25-bps hike on July 26 remain around 89%, but that of another one have come down. FEDWATCH

Inflation registered its smallest annual increase in more than two years, having risen 0.2% last month for an annual gain of 3.0%. In the 12 months through June, the core CPI rose 4.8%.

The 10-year yield eased 12 basis points, while the two year-yield, a closer indicator of interest rate expectations, declined 15 bps on Wednesday, with the inversion in the key part of the yield curve contracting to around 85 bps from over 100 bps last week.

Back home, surging food prices accelerated India's June retail inflation rate to 4.81%, snapping four months of easing and higher than both the revised 4.31% for May and 4.58% expected in a Reuters poll.

"The recent spike in food prices may caution the RBI, but we expect it to stay on hold for an extended period, without dropping its guard on inflation," Barclays said.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 up 0.2% at $80.30 per barrel, after rising 0.92% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.8554%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.7125%

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

