INDIA BONDS-India bond yields tad higher ahead of state debt sale

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were marginally higher in the early session on Tuesday ahead of a major bond sales by states later in the day, while a jump in U.S. yields underpinned sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.3150% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.3035% on Monday. Indian markets are closed on Thursday for a local holiday.

The gains tracked U.S yields, which rose on Monday, with the 10-year yield rising above 3.50% and the two-year yield above 4%, on greater optimism that stress in the banking sector will be contained.

Indian states aim to raise at least 427.14 billion rupees ($5.20 billion) through the sale of bonds maturing in five years to 30 years.

The quantum is not only sharply higher than scheduled, but also the highest-ever for a single auction, according to traders.

States have raised 7.17 trillion rupees through the sale of bonds in the current financial year, already surpassing last year's 7.02 trillion rupees.

"Such a large sale at the end of the year will definitely test investor appetite, and states will have to accept higher yields today," a trader with a private bank said.

Traders also await the central government's borrowing for April-September which is likely to be published by end of this week.

Market participants expect the borrowing to be between 55% and 58% of its gross annual borrowing target of 15.43 trillion rupees.

The borrowing calendar would be followed by the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on April 6, with broad expectations of 25 basis point rate (bps) hike. The RBI has raised repo rate by 250 bps to 6.50% in this financial year.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership said last week that the central bank has "enough valid reasons" to pause hikes in April due to risks to economic growth from the global banking crisis.

($1 = 82.2200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.