INDIA BONDS-India bond yields tad down, traders eye debt supply, Fed meet

By Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally lower on Thursday as traders awaited fresh supply via the debt auction at the end of the week and for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision next week.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0987%, after closing at 7.1126% on Wednesday.

"We have already seen a decent rally since the last auction, but it would be crucial to see how the demand for the next set of auctions pans out," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

"Crucial U.S. data and the Federal Reserve policy decision next week would act as a crucial guidance."

U.S. March-quarter GDP data and weekly jobless claims are due later in the day.

New Delhi aims to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.79 billion) through the sale of bonds this Friday, including from the sale of the liquid 14-year bond that has been leading the price gains in the last few days.

Bond yields have been easing for the past five sessions after strong demand at last week's debt auction led to a sharp fall in yields in the secondary market.

Major buying from foreign banks as well as traders has led to the current rally, on rising bets of policy pivots from both the U.S. and Indian central banks.

Indian bond yields will continue to fall this fiscal year, as the Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to hike interest rates any further, said Ashish Agrawal, head of FX and EM macro strategy research for Asia.

"The RBI's policy pause has led to comfort on the policy outlook. Comments about the inflation outlook have also helped. Post the pause, we expect the 10-year yield should ease to the 6.75%-7.00% range by the end of this financial year."

Meanwhile, the odds of a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Fed on May 3 have eased to below 80%, from above 90% last week, amid continued concerns about the regional banking sector and ahead of a possible vote on the U.S. debt ceiling.

The RBI maintained status quo on its policy rate earlier this month and easing domestic inflation - India's March retail inflation dropped to 5.66% and is set to ease below 5% in April - has cemented bets of a prolonged pause. ($1 = 81.8050 Indian rupees)

