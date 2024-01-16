INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady, traders eye fresh cues

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely steady on Tuesday as traders refrained from placing large bets in the absence of any fresh triggers.

The benchmark 10-year yield closed at 7.1460%, versus its previous close of 7.1518%.

The underlying sentiment, however, remained positive as the latest softer core inflation reading led to bets of easing price pressures in the coming months.

While India's headline retail inflation rose to a four-month-high of 5.69% in December, core inflation slowed to 3.8%-3.89%, from 4.05%-4.2% in November.

A sustained fall in core inflation could prompt the Reserve Bank of India to ease its policy stance to 'neutral' as early as next month, economists have said. The RBI has held rates steady since April 2023.

"RBI will also be on a long pause and though we expect rate cuts only in Q3 of CY2024, RBI can change its monetary policy stance to 'neutral' by the April policy meeting," said Puneet Pal, head of fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

Earlier in the day, nine states raised 192 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) through bond sales. The auction cutoffs were in line with market expectations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. markets were shut on Monday for a local holiday, but futures showed the 10-year U.S. bond yield was hovering around 4%.

Oil prices, however, were mixed on Tuesday as broad economic concerns outweighed continued tensions in the Middle East that led to more tanker diversions. [O/R]

Traders also await comments from Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller later in the day. Waller's comments in November had led to rising bets of a Fed pivot to rate cuts. ($1 = 83.0958 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza) ((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: INDIA MARKETS/BONDS

