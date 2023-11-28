INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady, traders continue to await fresh triggers

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were largely steady on Tuesday as traders remained cautious of making big moves in the absence of fresh triggers.

"There's continued liquidity deficit in the system and that has pushed back expectations of debt sale announcement and provided some comfort to the market," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice president at A.K. Capital Services.

"However, tight liquidity is also providing limited room for traders to add new positions, keeping yields rangebound," he added.

India's banking system liquidity deficit widened to the highest in nearly five years last week, but the gap is expected to narrow this week.

Earlier in the day, the benchmark bond yields eased, tracking U.S. peers and ahead of state debt sale.

U.S. yields declined on Monday, with the 10-year yield briefly slipping below the crucial 4.40% mark, after a larger-than-expected drop in monthly home sales data.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR was last trading at 4.4021%.

Softening economic data has fuelled expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not hike rates any further. Investors are pricing in a more than 50% chance of a rate cut of at least 25 basis points in May. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, heavy debt supply from states continued to weigh on investor sentiment as they raised 358 billion rupees ($4.30 billion) via a sale of bonds earlier in the day. The cut-offs were higher than the previous week and in line with expectations.

The quantum was higher than 295 billion rupees as per the calendar and also the largest amount since the end of March.

Traders are also awaiting a decision regarding the inclusion of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index after JPMorgan added the notes to its emerging market index in September. The decision is due in the coming days.

($1 = 83.3040 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

