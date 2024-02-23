INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady on lack of fresh triggers

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were steady on Friday amid a lack of fresh triggers, while market participants digested minutes of the central bank's February meeting that showed most members considered current interest rates as appropriate.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0764%, following its previous close at 7.0682%. The yield ended two basis points lower this week.

In the minutes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that at the current juncture, "monetary policy must remain vigilant and not assume that our job on the inflation front is over".

"The minutes reiterate long pause," Anitha Rangan, an economist at Equirus Group said, adding that it also noted a new risk with regard to the market's front-running policy pivot.

The RBI left the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50% earlier this month, and reiterated its commitment to meet the 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

"With the Federal Reserve's rate cut getting pushed back further (maybe not more than two cuts in 2024), RBI may not find it appropriate to act in 2024 or even in early 2025," Rangan added.

During the week, bond investors cheered a sustained demand from foreign investors but elevated U.S. yields on expectations that rate cuts by the Fed be pushed to June limited a fall in local yields.

U.S. yields remained higher, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR around the 4.35% mark. Traders said a break could see a move towards 4.50% and trigger a selloff in local bonds.

Strong economic data and a higher-than-expected inflation reading in the world's largest economy have pushed back hopes of imminent rate cuts.

The odds of a Fed rate cut in May have tapered sharply to 24% from 38% last week and 84% last month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

