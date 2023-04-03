INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady on first day of FY; RBI meet key

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields shed the day's highs to end little changed on Monday, the first trading session of the financial year, as focus shifted to the central bank's policy decision as well as commentary after oil prices jumped.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.3142%, after closing at 7.3180% on Friday. The yield ended the 2023 financial year higher, registering a rise of 48 basis points.

Indian markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of a local holiday.

"We are expecting a rate hike this week. The central bank may not explicitly say anything but will become data dependent and look at the global environment first and then the domestic environment," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer of Star Health and Allied Insurance.

Oil prices jumped on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, said there would an additional cut of about 1.16 million bpd.

This brought the total volume of cuts by OPEC+ to 3.66 million bpd, according to Reuters calculations, equal to 3.7% of global demand.

The benchmark Brent crude futures rose to four-week high levels, last trading 6.2% higher at $84.70 per barrel. Elevated oil prices could impact the inflation trajectory of India, one of the largest importers of the commodity.

India's retail inflation stayed above the central bank's upper tolerance range for the most of the last financial year forcing the Reserve Bank of India to hike rates by 250 bps to 6.50%.

The RBI will raise the interest rate by 25 bps on Thursday and then pause for the rest of the year, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Traders also awaited the start of the weekly auction as the government aimed to raise 8.88 trillion rupees ($107.81 billion) via bonds in April-September, which could steepen the yield curve.

($1 = 82.3680 Indian rupees)

