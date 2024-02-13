INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady before US inflation data

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were relatively unchanged on Tuesday after the local inflation data was in line with expectations, while investors awaited U.S. inflation print due later in the day.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0998%, following its previous close of 7.0946%.

India's retail inflation rate dipped to 5.10% in January from 5.69% in December, and was in line with the 5.09% forecast by a Reuters poll of 44 economists.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left interest rates unchanged, signalling that cuts may be some time away, as it reiterated its commitment to meet the medium-term 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

The RBI governor argued that achieving the last mile of disinflation is the trickiest, hence the current stance should be viewed considering incomplete transmission and inflation remaining above 4%, said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global.

"The RBI will not precede the Federal Reserve in any policy reversal in 2024 and policy management will have to stay vigilant amid fluidity of global narratives."

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR stayed elevated but did not exceed the critical 4.20% threshold ahead of the inflation reading, which will offer further cues on when the Fed is likely to begin cutting interest rates.

An elevated U.S. inflation reading could see a breach of the key 4.20% level in Treasury yields, potentially pushing local 10-year yields towards 7.15%, traders said.

The odds of a rate cut by the Fed in May have eased to around 61% from 83% last month, with some now suggesting that the rate easing cycle in the world's largest economy could start only from June. FEDWATCH

Earlier in the day, nine states raised 185 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) via bonds, with the auction cut-offs in line with estimates.

($1 = 82.9867 Indian rupees)

