INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady before debt supply; Fed policy key

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Thursday amid a lack of fresh cues as market participants waited for Friday's debt sale for further triggers.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0827% after finishing at 7.0769% in the previous session, where it rose by 2 basis points.

"Positive U.S. data in the last few days ... has resulted in an easing in India bond yields. Now, Federal Reserve policy next week will be the next key market-moving event," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice-president at AK Capital Services.

The Fed's policy decision is due on July 26, where it is expected to hike interest rate by 25 basis points (bps). The odds of a 25 bps hike in July remains around 92%, but that of another hike after that have come down sharply. FEDWATCH

Market participants will closely watch out for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's commentary around inflation and growth to gauge future rate-action trajectory.

"If Fed confirms that the July hike is final, then we may see a rally in benchmark bond prices with yields falling to 7%-level," Kalinge added.

PNB Gilts' head Vikas Goel expects benchmark 10-year yield to ease below 7% if the Fed signals an end to its current tightening cycle with rate cuts later towards the end of 2023.

"The Fed rate hike next week should be final and maybe towards the end of 2023, they could start cutting rates," he said.

Till the Fed policy outcome, the benchmark bond yield is expected to trade in the range of 7.03%-7.10%, dealers said.

On Friday, New Delhi will raise 310 billion rupees ($3.78 billion) through a sale of bonds, which includes a new 14-year bond, and will replace the current 7.41% 2036 note.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

