INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady before April US inflation print

MUMBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - India's government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Wednesday ahead of the April U.S. inflation data, which could have a bearing on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0405%, after closing at 7.0445% in the previous session.

"The yields were largely steady today as large bets are not being taken in the absence of any market-moving triggers. Now all eyes are on the U.S. inflation data," Shrisha Acharya, a fixed income trader at DCB Bank said.

The U.S. inflation data, due at 6:00 p.m. IST, will show whether price pressures continue to ease or remain at levels that could prompt the Fed to hike interest rates further.

The Fed hiked its interest rate by 25 basis points in its May meeting as widely expected, while indicating a pause in its monetary policy tightening cycle. The Fed fund rate currently stands at 5.00-5.25%.

The next meeting of the U.S. central bank is in June, and Fed funds futures traders are pricing in an 88.5% odds of a pause. FEDWATCH

"Till we get some certainty on rate cuts either from the Fed or RBI, there is not going to be any major breakout in yields on either side. The benchmark bond yield will largely remain in 7%-7.10% band over medium term," DCB Bank's Acharya added.

The benchmark bond yield will find support at 7.06% and then at 7.10% from hereon, according to traders.

Market participants also await local consumer inflation data, due on Friday.

India's inflation likely cooled to an 18-month low in April to 4.80%, below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the second consecutive month, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Varun H K)

