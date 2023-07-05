INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady as traders eye fresh cues

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged for a third consecutive trading session on Wednesday as a lack of triggers continued to keep traders on the sidelines.

"The benchmark yield is seen stagnated at the current levels as there are no immediate triggers in sight," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice-president at AK Capital Services.

"Considering the supply of debt securities in the second quarter and rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India not in sight, yields will move upwards but the benchmark will find support at 7.20%."

India plans to raise 4.47 trillion rupees ($54.36 billion)through bond sales between July and September, with 390 billion rupees on Friday.

New Delhi has reduced the supply of shorter-dated treasury bills this quarter and raised 240 billion rupees earlier in the day, compared with 320 billion rupees every week in April-June period.

The yield on 91-day treasury bill at auction fell to five-month low earlier in the day as lower quantum and improved liquidity surplus aided demand.

Meanwhile, state-run banks are likely to turn more cautious in their government bond purchases amid rising yields, but will continue to increase their exposure at a more gradual pace.

Market participants also await local retail inflation data, due next week, which could provide more clarity on the central bank's rate action trajectory.

Barclays expects headline retail inflation in June to remain closer to May' s reading of 4.25%, and at 4.26% on-year.

The central bank kept its repo rate unchanged in the second consecutive policy meeting in June but said it wants to achieved 4% inflation target.

"Our fight against inflation is not yet over. We need to undertake forward-looking assessment of the evolving inflation-growth outlook and stand ready to act, if situation so warrants," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said in the minutes.

($1 = 82.2334 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

