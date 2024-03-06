INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady as traders continue to wait for fresh cues

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields held steady on Wednesday after moving in a narrow range, even as U.S. yields declined on weak economic data, as market participants awaited fresh triggers.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0548%, little changed from its previous close of 7.0567%.

U.S. yields declined on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR easing to a one-month low of 4.11% after data showed services industry growth slowed in February.

"The difference between U.S. and Indian 10-year bond yields has reduced to sub-300 basis points from a peak of 550 bps a couple of months ago," said Abhishek Bisen, head of fixed income at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management.

"Our own (domestic) fundamentals are warranting lower yields compared to the U.S., where the real rates were negative."

Weak economic data could nudge the Federal Reserve to consider earlier rate cuts, with the odds for a rate cut in May rising to 25% from 16% in the previous week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

However, Fed funds futures traders continue to see a higher probability of first rate cut in June at 71%.

Local bonds shrugged off the inclusion of Indian government notes in Bloomberg's Emerging Market Local Currency Index, with market participants saying they expect inflows of less than $5 billion, too small to move the needle.

The market, however, has seen steady inflows from foreign investors ahead of the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's index starting June.

"When the actual demand comes from index investors, the inflow is going to gain pace. The good amount of story is yet to unfold and the impact is yet to be seen," Bisen added.

Traders now await testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by February non-farm payroll data due on Friday, for cues on policy direction.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Varun H K)

