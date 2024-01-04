INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady as search for fresh cues persists

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended little changed on Thursday due to a lack of fresh triggers, while traders awaited fresh supply through the weekly debt auction on Friday for further cues.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2208% after closing at 7.2156% in the previous session.

New Delhi aims to raise 340 billion rupees ($4.09 billion) through the bond auction on Friday, which includes 120 billion rupees worth of 50-year notes.

Amid a lack of strong directional cues, the local yields will continue to monitor global factors such as the movement in U.S. yields and oil prices, traders said.

U.S. yields rose in intraday trade on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield briefly inching above 4% before ending lower as investors digested data and the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

Fed officials raised fresh concerns about how long the U.S. economy could hold up under current the high interest rates, according to the minutes.

Even as markets expect the Fed to cut rates in March, the probability has eased to 70% from around 90% last week, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

"While markets are expecting the Fed to start cutting from March-24 (which itself an uncertainty), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might not be in a hurry to follow suit," said Anitha Rangan, an economist at Equirus Group.

The impact of an easing in global rates on domestic rates has anyway been obstructed by tight liquidity, she added.

The RBI has kept its key interest rate steady at 6.5% in its December meeting and its monetary policy committee said it will remain vigilant of inflation risks, with the overall outlook remaining clouded by volatile and uncertain food prices.

Investors will now eye the December non-farm payroll data, due after Indian market hours on Friday, for further cues.

($1 = 83.2080 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

