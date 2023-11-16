INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady as focus shifts to debt sale

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely steady on Thursday, with bonds unable to see any follow-up rally and the 10-year U.S. yield rising back to the 4.50% level.

Bond yields also stayed in a thin range, as traders braced for fresh supply on Friday. New Delhi will raise 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) through the sale of bonds, which includes 130 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2356%, after closing the previous session at 7.2204%, its lowest since Oct. 5. The yield also posted its biggest single-session drop since Sept. 14 on Wednesday.

"The recent fall in U.S. yields triggered a similar reaction on local bonds, but there should be some consolidation around current levels until another major trigger," said Abhishek Upadhyay, a senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

U.S. yields crashed this week, with the 10-year dipping to 4.43% as softer-than-expected consumer inflation led to hopes that rate hikes were done, with the chances of a rate cut shifting to the first half of 2024.

However, they rose on Wednesday as revised retail sales data showed strong gains in September. The 10-year yield climbed back to 4.50%.

Overall, retail sales dipped 0.1% in October, slightly less than the 0.3% economists polled by Reuters expected. Meanwhile, data for September was revised higher to show sales increasing 0.9% instead of a 0.7% rise.

Investor sentiment stayed supported after India's retail inflation eased in October to a four-month low, with the annual retail inflation down to 4.87% from 5.02% in the previous month and edging closer to the central bank's target of 4%.

Traders also await the decision on whether Indian bonds would be included in Bloomberg Global Aggregate and the Emerging Market Local Currency indexes, after JPMorgan included Indian bonds in its widely-tracked emerging market index earlier in the year.

($1 = 83.2325 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.